Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Short Interest Up 131.2% in October

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, an increase of 131.2% from the September 30th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of GLDI stock opened at $9.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.94. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $10.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the first quarter worth approximately $406,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the second quarter worth approximately $389,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the third quarter worth approximately $280,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 34.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 170,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 43,560 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 140.1% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 15,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares during the period.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.