Short Interest in Toga Limited (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) Grows By 129.4%

Toga Limited (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, an increase of 129.4% from the September 30th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MLYBY opened at $3.55 on Thursday. Toga has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $13.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.80.

Get Toga alerts:

Toga Company Profile

Malayan Banking Berhad provides commercial banking and related financial services for individuals, retail, corporate, and institutional clients in Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Group Community Financial Services, Group Global Banking, and Group Insurance and Takaful.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Toga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.