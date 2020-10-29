Yellow Cake plc (YCA.L) (LON:YCA) Shares Down 2.5%

Yellow Cake plc (YCA.L) (LON:YCA)’s share price fell 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 185.40 ($2.42) and last traded at GBX 188 ($2.46). 461,511 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 361,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 192.80 ($2.52).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of Yellow Cake plc (YCA.L) in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 202.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 213.26. The company has a market capitalization of $168.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24.

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of triuranium octoxide. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in St Helier, Jersey.

