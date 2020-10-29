CounterPath Co. (NASDAQ:CPAH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CounterPath Co. (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, an increase of 132.4% from the September 30th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of CPAH opened at $2.72 on Thursday. CounterPath has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 million, a PE ratio of -67.92 and a beta of 1.57.

CounterPath (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.43 million during the quarter. CounterPath had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.16%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CounterPath stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CounterPath Co. (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,142 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.22% of CounterPath as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

About CounterPath

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, and sells software and services that enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver unified communications services over Internet protocol based networks in North America and internationally. Its products include Bria softphone suite that enables consumers and business users to make VoIP audio and video calls, send instant messages, manage their presence, share their screen, and collaborate with other users using desktop computers and laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and Bria Solo, which offers individual users to deploy their own softphones for use against SIP-based call sever.

