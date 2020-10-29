iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2020

iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 57.9% from the September 30th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

NASDAQ:BGRN opened at $55.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.67 and a 200 day moving average of $54.84. iShares Global Green Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.93 and a 1-year high of $56.24.

