Short Interest in Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) Increases By 136.4%

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 136.4% from the September 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 130.0 days.
Shares of FCMGF stock opened at $9.41 on Thursday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.47.
About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust
