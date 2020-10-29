Short Interest in Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) Increases By 136.4%

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 136.4% from the September 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 130.0 days.

Shares of FCMGF stock opened at $9.41 on Thursday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.47.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market services, and loan servicing and advisory services; lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situations loans; and various types of lending facilities to mortgage brokers.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.