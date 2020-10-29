Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Short Interest Update

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 240,000 shares, a drop of 56.8% from the September 30th total of 555,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 291,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

SIMO stock opened at $37.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13. Silicon Motion Technology has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $53.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.03.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $136.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.17 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SIMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. 140166 restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.91.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 90.6% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 476,730 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $18,116,000 after acquiring an additional 226,603 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 40.7% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 48,190 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 13,945 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter worth $1,987,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 78.1% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 32,078 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 14,071 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 8.9% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 358,781 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $13,555,000 after buying an additional 29,450 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

