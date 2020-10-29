home24 (ETR:H24) Trading Up 1.5%

home24 SE (ETR:H24)’s share price traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €18.30 ($21.53) and last traded at €18.25 ($21.47). 312,339 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €17.98 ($21.15).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is €13.89 and its 200 day moving average price is €8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $440.83 million and a PE ratio of -14.55.

About home24 (ETR:H24)

home24 SE markets, sells, and ships furniture and home furnishings. The company's large furniture products comprise living and dining furniture products, including chairs, tables, and drawers; upholstery products comprising sofas, armchairs, and ottomans; bedroom furniture products, such as beds, wardrobes, and mattresses; and other products consisting of garden, office, and bathroom products.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for home24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for home24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.