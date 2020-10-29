Short Interest in The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST) Drops By 58.0%

The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a decrease of 58.0% from the September 30th total of 88,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
OTCMKTS GYST opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The Graystone has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01.
The Graystone Company Profile
