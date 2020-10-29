Short Interest in The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST) Drops By 58.0%

The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a decrease of 58.0% from the September 30th total of 88,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS GYST opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The Graystone has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01.

The Graystone Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and developing mining properties. The company is involved in acquiring and developing gold, silver, precious metals and gems, and other mineral properties with proven and/or probable reserves in Peru. It owns 1,600 hectares of properties.

