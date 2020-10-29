Short Interest in The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST) Drops By 58.0%

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a decrease of 58.0% from the September 30th total of 88,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS GYST opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The Graystone has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01.

The Graystone Company Profile

The Graystone Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and developing mining properties. The company is involved in acquiring and developing gold, silver, precious metals and gems, and other mineral properties with proven and/or probable reserves in Peru. It owns 1,600 hectares of properties.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for The Graystone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Graystone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Fidelity Targeted International Factor ETF Stock Price Down 2.5%
Fidelity Targeted International Factor ETF Stock Price Down 2.5%
Opsens Inc. Trading Down 1.4%
Opsens Inc. Trading Down 1.4%
West Fraser Timber Shares Down 0.5%
West Fraser Timber Shares Down 0.5%
Royal Energy Resources Shares Down 45.9%
Royal Energy Resources Shares Down 45.9%
Rakuten Shares Up 2.6%
Rakuten Shares Up 2.6%
Mitsubishi Chemical Stock Price Up 3.6%
Mitsubishi Chemical Stock Price Up 3.6%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report