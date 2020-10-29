Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT stock opened at $0.22 on Thursday. Bank Rakyat Indonesia has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.20.

Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT Company Profile

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services in Indonesia, Asia, and the United States. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and inter-bank call money, as well as deposits on call from customers, and other banks and financial institutions. It also offers cards; working capital and investment loans; mortgages, housing, motor vehicle, and other consumer loans; program loans to support the development of small and middle scale industries, and cooperatives; Kupedes loans to micro scale industries and fixed income employees in agriculture, manufacturing, trading, and other sectors; and syndicated loans.

