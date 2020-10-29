Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT alerts:

Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT stock opened at $0.22 on Thursday. Bank Rakyat Indonesia has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.20.

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services in Indonesia, Asia, and the United States. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and inter-bank call money, as well as deposits on call from customers, and other banks and financial institutions. It also offers cards; working capital and investment loans; mortgages, housing, motor vehicle, and other consumer loans; program loans to support the development of small and middle scale industries, and cooperatives; Kupedes loans to micro scale industries and fixed income employees in agriculture, manufacturing, trading, and other sectors; and syndicated loans.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.