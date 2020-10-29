1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIH) Short Interest Down 57.1% in October

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2020

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of PIH opened at $3.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.34. 1347 Property Insurance has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $5.92.

1347 Property Insurance (NASDAQ:PIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of ($0.55) million for the quarter.

About 1347 Property Insurance

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana, Florida, and Texas. The company offers homeowners' insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products.

