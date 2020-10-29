1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIH) Short Interest Down 57.1% in October

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of PIH opened at $3.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.34. 1347 Property Insurance has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $5.92.

Get 1347 Property Insurance alerts:

1347 Property Insurance (NASDAQ:PIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of ($0.55) million for the quarter.

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana, Florida, and Texas. The company offers homeowners' insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products.

Featured Article: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for 1347 Property Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1347 Property Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.