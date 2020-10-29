Short Interest in Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) Increases By 132.7%

Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,200 shares, an increase of 132.7% from the September 30th total of 120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 895,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Iconix Brand Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of ICON stock opened at $0.67 on Thursday. Iconix Brand Group has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $2.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.22.

Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The brand management company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.28 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Iconix Brand Group stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 500,000 shares of the brand management company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 4.22% of Iconix Brand Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

About Iconix Brand Group

Iconix Brand Group, Inc is a brand management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of over 30 global consumer brands across women’s, men’s, and home categories. The Company operates through segments: men’s, women’s, home and international. The Company’s brand portfolio includes brands, such as Candie’s, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, London Fog, Mossimo, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper and Artful Dodger, and interests in Material Girl, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham Hydraulic and PONY brands.

