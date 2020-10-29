Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS HLFDY opened at $6.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $603.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.44. Halfords Group has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $6.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.22.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Halfords Group in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halfords Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Halfords Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

