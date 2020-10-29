Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Short Interest Down 58.0% in October

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 58.0% from the September 30th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
NYSE MHF opened at $7.17 on Thursday. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.58 and a 52-week high of $8.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average of $7.21.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.0218 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th.
About Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.
