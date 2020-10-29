Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Short Interest Down 58.0% in October

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 58.0% from the September 30th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

NYSE MHF opened at $7.17 on Thursday. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.58 and a 52-week high of $8.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average of $7.21.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.0218 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 138,029 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 50,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 23,156 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 126.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 153,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the period.

About Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

