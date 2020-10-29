Short Interest in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Increases By 134.2%

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 134.2% from the September 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoertkorn Richard Charles boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 17,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Investors Trust during the second quarter worth $39,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 91,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 165,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Investors Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE JHI opened at $15.57 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.13 and its 200 day moving average is $15.42. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 52 week low of $8.94 and a 52 week high of $18.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%.

John Hancock Investors Trust Company Profile

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Investors Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Investors Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.