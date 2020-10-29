Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon in a report issued on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.99. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

BK has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.68.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $34.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.65. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $51.60. The stock has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 645.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 501,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,902,000 after buying an additional 434,567 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Windsor Group LTD bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 43.1% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 16,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

