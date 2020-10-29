Head-To-Head Survey: Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUESQ) vs. Costco Wholesale (OTCMKTS:COST)

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUESQ) and Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get Tuesday Morning alerts:

Tuesday Morning has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Costco Wholesale has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Tuesday Morning and Costco Wholesale’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuesday Morning -19.01% -137.12% -24.88% Costco Wholesale 2.40% 22.71% 7.57%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.2% of Tuesday Morning shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of Costco Wholesale shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of Tuesday Morning shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Costco Wholesale shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tuesday Morning and Costco Wholesale’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuesday Morning $874.90 million 0.06 -$166.33 million N/A N/A Costco Wholesale $166.76 billion 0.97 $4.00 billion $8.85 41.24

Costco Wholesale has higher revenue and earnings than Tuesday Morning.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Tuesday Morning and Costco Wholesale, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tuesday Morning 0 0 0 0 N/A Costco Wholesale 0 10 19 0 2.66

Costco Wholesale has a consensus target price of $368.54, indicating a potential upside of 0.98%. Given Costco Wholesale’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Costco Wholesale is more favorable than Tuesday Morning.

Summary

Costco Wholesale beats Tuesday Morning on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tuesday Morning

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. On May 27, 2020, Tuesday Morning Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, and deli products, as well as produce; and apparel and small appliances. It also operates pharmacies, optical dispensing centers, food courts, and hearing-aid centers, as well as 615 gas stations; and offers business delivery, travel, same-day grocery, and various other services online in various countries. As of October 07, 2020, the company operated 796 warehouses, including 552 in the United States and Puerto Rico, 102 in Canada, 39 in Mexico, 29 in the United Kingdom, 27 in Japan, 16 in South Korea, 13 in Taiwan, 12 in Australia, 3 in Spain, 1 in Iceland, 1 in France, and 1 in China. It also operates e-commerce websites in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and Australia. The company was formerly known as Costco Companies, Inc. and changed its name to Costco Wholesale Corporation in August 1999. Costco Wholesale Corporation was founded in 1976 and is based in Issaquah, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Tuesday Morning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuesday Morning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.