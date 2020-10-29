RumbleON (RMBL) versus The Competition Financial Contrast

RumbleON (NASDAQ: RMBL) is one of 45 public companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare RumbleON to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for RumbleON and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RumbleON 0 0 0 0 N/A RumbleON Competitors 453 1485 2153 112 2.46

RumbleON currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential downside of 92.11%. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 5.24%. Given RumbleON’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RumbleON has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares RumbleON and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RumbleON -7.79% -318.58% -38.16% RumbleON Competitors -28.09% -100.45% -9.91%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.6% of RumbleON shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of RumbleON shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RumbleON and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio RumbleON $840.63 million -$45.18 million -1.04 RumbleON Competitors $2.05 billion $196.89 million 20.66

RumbleON’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than RumbleON. RumbleON is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

RumbleON has a beta of 3.88, meaning that its share price is 288% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RumbleON’s competitors have a beta of 0.96, meaning that their average share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

RumbleON competitors beat RumbleON on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleON, Inc., a development stage company, provides an e-commerce platform that facilitates consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade, and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles and other powersports. The company also provides third-party financing services. The company was formerly known as Smart Server, Inc. and changed its name to RumbleON, Inc. in February 2017. RumbleON, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Irving, Texas.

