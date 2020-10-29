Analyzing Chester Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CNBA) & Western New England Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WNEB)

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) and Chester Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CNBA) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.8% of Western New England Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Western New England Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.8% of Chester Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Western New England Bancorp and Chester Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western New England Bancorp $91.82 million 1.56 $13.35 million $0.51 10.96 Chester Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Western New England Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Chester Bancorp.

Dividends

Western New England Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Chester Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Western New England Bancorp pays out 39.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Western New England Bancorp has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chester Bancorp has a beta of -0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Western New England Bancorp and Chester Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western New England Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00 Chester Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Western New England Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.11%. Given Western New England Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Western New England Bancorp is more favorable than Chester Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Western New England Bancorp and Chester Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western New England Bancorp 11.68% 4.67% 0.48% Chester Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Western New England Bancorp beats Chester Bancorp on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts. It also offers commercial real estate loans secured by one-to-four and multi-family apartment buildings, office, industrial, or mixed-use facilities, or other commercial properties; commercial construction loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as revolving lines of credit, working capital loans, equipment financing and term loans; residential real estate loans secured by one-to-four family residential properties; home equity loans; and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides automated teller machines (ATM), telephone and online banking, remote deposit capture, cash management services, overdraft facilities, night deposit services, and safe deposit facilities. It operates a network of 22 banking offices, 24 free-standing ATMs, and 24 seasonal or temporary ATMS located in Agawam, Chicopee, Feeding Hills, East Longmeadow, Holyoke, Ludlow, South Hadley, Southwick, Springfield, Ware, West Springfield and Westfield, Massachusetts and Granby and Enfield, Connecticut. The company was formerly known as Westfield Financial, Inc. and changed its name to Western New England Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Westfield, Massachusetts.

Chester Bancorp Company Profile

Chester Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Chester National Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Chester, Illinois. It offers checking accounts, such as regular checking, student checking, golden checking, and club checking accounts; savings accounts, including statement savings, Christmas club, and money market accounts; and certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides loans comprising mortgage, construction, lot, home equity, consumer, and business loans; and reorder check services. It operates two full service offices in Sparta, Illinois; and Perryville, Missouri. Chester Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Chester, Illinois.

