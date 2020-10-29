Brokerages Expect Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN) will report sales of $11.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank7’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.80 million. Bank7 posted sales of $11.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank7 will report full year sales of $47.60 million for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $46.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bank7.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.22. Bank7 had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $12.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BSVN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bank7 from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Bank7 stock opened at $9.13 on Thursday. Bank7 has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $20.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.78. The company has a market cap of $84.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 2.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank7 by 237.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 78,100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bank7 in the second quarter worth $200,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 8.1% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 232,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 17,365 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank7 by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Bank7 by 26.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

