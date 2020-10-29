Reviewing Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) and Green Planet Group (OTCMKTS:GNPG)

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) and Green Planet Group (OTCMKTS:GNPG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Repsol and Green Planet Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repsol $54.89 billion 0.18 -$4.27 billion $1.46 4.21 Green Planet Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Green Planet Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Repsol.

Risk & Volatility

Repsol has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Planet Group has a beta of -0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Repsol and Green Planet Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repsol 0 5 7 0 2.58 Green Planet Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Repsol shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Repsol shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Repsol and Green Planet Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repsol -18.32% 4.30% 1.94% Green Planet Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Repsol beats Green Planet Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Repsol

Repsol, S.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; marketing of oil products, chemical, and LPG; the marketing, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG); and generation and sale of electricity and gas. The company also distributes and markets asphalt products; installs, operates, and manages gas stations; provides maritime services; constructs and operates oil refineries; refines and markets hydrocarbons; provides human resource services; distributes and supplies electricity; leases logistics assets; and develops new energy source projects, as well as produces and markets lubricants and biofuels. Further, it is involved in fuel marketing, research activities, regasification of LNG, marketing of chemical products, trading and transport, insurance and reinsurance, and financing activities. The company was formerly known as Repsol YPF, S.A. and changed its name to Repsol, S.A. in May 2012. Repsol, S.A. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

About Green Planet Group

Green Planet Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces lubricants and additives for use in gasoline and diesel engines, and other transportation related fluids. It also develops hydrogen generators for internal combustion engines to reduce pollution and improve fuel efficiency; develops green technologies for use in the mining of rare and precious metals, and elements; and develops Fast Track, a system for organic food. The company was formerly known as EMTA Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Green Planet Group, Inc. in May 2009 as a result of merger with its subsidiary, Green Planet Group, Inc. The company is based in Tempe, Arizona.

