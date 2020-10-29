Reviewing FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) and AeroCentury (NASDAQ:ACY)

AeroCentury (NYSE:ACY) and FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares AeroCentury and FlexShopper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AeroCentury -102.72% -154.52% -18.08% FlexShopper 0.18% -1.40% 0.36%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AeroCentury and FlexShopper, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AeroCentury 0 0 0 0 N/A FlexShopper 0 1 1 0 2.50

FlexShopper has a consensus target price of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 156.02%. Given FlexShopper’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FlexShopper is more favorable than AeroCentury.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.8% of AeroCentury shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.8% of FlexShopper shares are held by institutional investors. 22.6% of AeroCentury shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 37.4% of FlexShopper shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AeroCentury and FlexShopper’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AeroCentury $25.61 million 0.11 -$16.66 million N/A N/A FlexShopper $88.79 million 0.40 $580,000.00 N/A N/A

FlexShopper has higher revenue and earnings than AeroCentury.

Risk & Volatility

AeroCentury has a beta of 2.13, indicating that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FlexShopper has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FlexShopper beats AeroCentury on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AeroCentury

AeroCentury Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides leasing and finance services to regional airlines worldwide. The company primarily engages in leasing its aircraft portfolio consisting of mid-life regional aircraft through operating and finance leases. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, which include other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines. As of March 30, 2020, the company's aircraft portfolio consisted of eleven aircraft held for lease, six aircraft held under sales-type or direct finance leases, and seven aircraft held for sale. AeroCentury Corp. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC operates as an online lease-to-own (LTO) retailer and LTO payment solution provider. The company provides residential furniture, consumer electronics, computers, appliances, household accessories, and various other durable goods to consumers on a LTO basis to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers. It offers products through FlexShopper.com, an LTO e-commerce marketplace; e-commerce sites and in-store terminals by utilizing FlexShopper's patented LTO payment method; and facilitation of LTO transactions with retailers. The company was formerly known as Anchor Funding Services, Inc. and changed its name to FlexShopper, Inc. in October 2013. FlexShopper, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

