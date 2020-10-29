Critical Comparison: Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) and Holloman Energy (NASDAQ:HENC)

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) and Holloman Energy (OTCMKTS:HENC) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Viper Energy Partners and Holloman Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viper Energy Partners -55.71% 1.12% 0.86% Holloman Energy N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Viper Energy Partners and Holloman Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viper Energy Partners $298.28 million 3.61 $46.28 million $0.13 52.23 Holloman Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Viper Energy Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Holloman Energy.

Volatility & Risk

Viper Energy Partners has a beta of 2.31, meaning that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Holloman Energy has a beta of -1.68, meaning that its share price is 268% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.0% of Viper Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Viper Energy Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Viper Energy Partners and Holloman Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viper Energy Partners 0 3 11 0 2.79 Holloman Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Viper Energy Partners presently has a consensus target price of $14.08, suggesting a potential upside of 107.32%. Given Viper Energy Partners’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Viper Energy Partners is more favorable than Holloman Energy.

Summary

Viper Energy Partners beats Holloman Energy on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2019, it had mineral interests in 24,304 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88,946 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Midland, Texas. Viper Energy Partners LP operates as a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc.

Holloman Energy Company Profile

Holloman Energy Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in Australia. It holds a working interest in two petroleum exploration licenses (PELs), including a 48.5003% working interest in PEL 112 covering 1,086 square kilometers; and a 53.3336% working interest in PEL 444 covering 1,166 square kilometers located on the southwestern flank of the Cooper Basin in the state of South Australia. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Houston, Texas. Holloman Energy Corporation is a subsidiary of Holloman Corporation.

