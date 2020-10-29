Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Koppers in a report issued on Tuesday, October 27th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.55. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Koppers’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.64 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koppers has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

NYSE:KOP opened at $22.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. Koppers has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $44.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.97. The company has a market capitalization of $473.11 million, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 2.05.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.35. Koppers had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 48.75%. The business had revenue of $437.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 88,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Koppers by 118.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 365,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,894,000 after purchasing an additional 198,337 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Koppers during the second quarter worth $1,451,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Koppers by 10.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Koppers by 211.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Koppers news, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,221 shares in the company, valued at $566,635.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $61,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,688,309.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

