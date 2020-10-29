Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) PT Raised to $173.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $168.00 to $173.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CDNAF. TD Securities upped their price objective on Canadian Tire from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Canadian Tire in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian Tire from $122.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.29.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

CDNAF opened at $117.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.88. Canadian Tire has a 52-week low of $46.80 and a 52-week high of $117.99.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting goods, and petroleum under the Canadian Tire, PartSource, Petroleum, Gas+, Party City, Mark's, Mark's Work Wearhouse, L'Ãquipeur, Helly Hansen, SportChek, Sports Experts, Atmosphere, Pro Hockey Life, National Sports, Sports Rousseau, and Hockey Experts banners.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.