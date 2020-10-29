Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) PT Raised to $17.50

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $16.50 to $17.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 43.68% from the company’s current price.

CADNF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cascades from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cascades from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Cascades from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Cascades from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.63.

OTCMKTS CADNF opened at $12.18 on Tuesday. Cascades has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $12.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.79.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

