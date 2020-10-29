Bechtle AG (BC8.F) (ETR:BC8) Given a €175.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Bechtle AG (BC8.F) (ETR:BC8) has been given a €175.00 ($205.88) target price by analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BC8. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective on Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Baader Bank set a €169.00 ($198.82) price objective on Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Independent Research set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bechtle AG (BC8.F) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €162.00 ($190.59) price target on Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bechtle AG (BC8.F) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €145.70 ($171.41).

Bechtle AG (BC8.F) stock opened at €144.30 ($169.76) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €168.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €158.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43. Bechtle AG has a fifty-two week low of €79.35 ($93.35) and a fifty-two week high of €181.80 ($213.88).

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

