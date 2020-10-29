Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) PT Raised to $17.00 at Barclays

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 75.72% from the stock’s current price.

ELEEF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.25 price target on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Element Fleet Management from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Element Fleet Management from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.64.

ELEEF stock opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. Element Fleet Management has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $10.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.67.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

