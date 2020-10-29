Truist Securiti Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN) – Truist Securiti reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of First Horizon National in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 25th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.29. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for First Horizon National’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.18. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FHN. Evercore ISI raised shares of First Horizon National from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of First Horizon National from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of First Horizon National in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.71.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. First Horizon National has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $17.42. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon National by 240.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in First Horizon National during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon National during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 20.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. First Horizon National’s payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Earnings History and Estimates for First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN)

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Price Down 0.3%
iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Price Down 0.3%
3D Systems Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
3D Systems Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Critical Comparison: Autodesk vs. zvelo
Critical Comparison: Autodesk vs. zvelo
Maritime Resources Stock Price Down 3.6%
Maritime Resources Stock Price Down 3.6%
Oriole Resources Shares Down 4.8%
Oriole Resources Shares Down 4.8%
BMO Private Equity Trust Stock Price Up 0.2%
BMO Private Equity Trust Stock Price Up 0.2%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report