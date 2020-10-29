SAP (NYSE:SAP) Stock Price Down 5.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2020

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)’s stock price dropped 5.6% on Wednesday after Argus downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The company traded as low as $107.70 and last traded at $108.11. Approximately 5,483,761 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 522% from the average daily volume of 881,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.50.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SAP. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SAP from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 340.5% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 132.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SAP in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 4.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $129.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. SAP had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. SAP’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP Company Profile (NYSE:SAP)

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

See Also: Channel Trading

