SAP (NYSE:SAP) Stock Price Down 5.6% on Analyst Downgrade

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)’s stock price dropped 5.6% on Wednesday after Argus downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The company traded as low as $107.70 and last traded at $108.11. Approximately 5,483,761 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 522% from the average daily volume of 881,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.50.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SAP. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SAP from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 340.5% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 132.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SAP in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 4.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $129.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. SAP had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. SAP’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

