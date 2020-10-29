Analysts Expect American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.82 Billion

Equities research analysts expect American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) to announce $3.82 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.84 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.80 billion. American Electric Power reported sales of $3.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full year sales of $15.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.86 billion to $15.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $16.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.86 billion to $17.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Electric Power.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion.

AEP has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of AEP opened at $90.32 on Thursday. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $104.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.04%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Electric Power (AEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.