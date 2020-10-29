Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Glacier Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the bank will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.44. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.18. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 10.82%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $35.57 on Wednesday. Glacier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $46.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.09 and a 200-day moving average of $35.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 9th. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 50.42%.

In related news, Director David C. Boyles sold 27,941 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,856.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,173,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,931,000 after acquiring an additional 154,265 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,914,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,841,000 after purchasing an additional 514,574 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,489,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,858,000 after purchasing an additional 65,930 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 980,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,617,000 after purchasing an additional 435,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 780,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,539,000 after buying an additional 81,070 shares during the period. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

