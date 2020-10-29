Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Issued By Piper Sandler

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) – Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CF Bankshares in a report issued on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.69. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CF Bankshares’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Get CF Bankshares alerts:

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.94. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 25.04%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CF Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th.

Shares of CFBK opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.27 million, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.10. CF Bankshares has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.98.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CF Bankshares by 321.1% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 267,972 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 204,333 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 36,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in CF Bankshares in the second quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Bankshares during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

Featured Article: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for CF Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.