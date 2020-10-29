Brokerages Anticipate Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.83 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) to announce sales of $10.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.00 million and the highest is $12.00 million. Cronos Group posted sales of $10.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full year sales of $42.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $36.00 million to $46.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $99.92 million, with estimates ranging from $46.00 million to $164.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cronos Group.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.25). Cronos Group had a net margin of 1,729.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $9.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRON. Raymond James set a $10.00 price target on Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine cut Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.11.

CRON opened at $5.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average of $5.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cronos Group has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $9.00.

In other Cronos Group news, insider Todd Kevin Abraham bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $86,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $459,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Cronos Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cronos Group by 38.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 130,134 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the first quarter worth $448,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,405,000. 12.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

See Also: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cronos Group (CRON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.