Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Cut by Analyst

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) – Analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the aerospace company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.47. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AJRD. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Truist reduced their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

NYSE AJRD opened at $33.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.94 and its 200-day moving average is $40.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.28. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 12-month low of $33.40 and a 12-month high of $57.27.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $527.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.05 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AJRD. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 154.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 108.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

