Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Citizens & Northern Co. Lifted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Citizens & Northern in a research report issued on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.30. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citizens & Northern’s FY2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

CZNC has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised Citizens & Northern from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Citizens & Northern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CZNC opened at $16.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Citizens & Northern has a 12-month low of $14.92 and a 12-month high of $29.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.36.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $19.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.85 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CZNC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 28.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citizens & Northern during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 20.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern in the second quarter valued at about $149,000. 24.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Citizens & Northern news, CEO J Bradley Scovill bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.91 per share, for a total transaction of $84,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,322.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,186 shares of company stock worth $104,872. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.53%.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

