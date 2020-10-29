Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Huntington Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HBAN. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wedbush raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $12.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.31.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.23. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $15.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 292.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 38.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

