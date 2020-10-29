Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for TechnipFMC PLC Issued By Griffin Securities (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) – Investment analysts at Griffin Securities increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TechnipFMC in a research note issued on Monday, October 26th. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.06. Griffin Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 42.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FTI. Jefferies Financial Group raised TechnipFMC from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Societe Generale upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.89 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $9.30 to $9.80 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.73.

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $5.34 on Wednesday. TechnipFMC has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $21.84. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.74 and its 200-day moving average is $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTI. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the third quarter worth about $139,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 14.8% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 32,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in TechnipFMC by 1,609.8% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 298,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 281,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $808,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.