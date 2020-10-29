Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Reduced by Analyst

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) – Northcoast Research cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report issued on Tuesday, October 27th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.92.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ITW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.82.

ITW stock opened at $192.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $115.94 and a 1-year high of $208.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.20. The company has a market capitalization of $60.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.80% and a net margin of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 64.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 406,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,461 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,262,000 after purchasing an additional 428,601 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,798,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,023,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 14,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.72, for a total transaction of $2,666,196.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 13,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.06, for a total transaction of $2,523,717.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,735 shares in the company, valued at $3,671,894.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 143,879 shares of company stock valued at $27,240,677. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $1.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

