Truist Securiti Comments on Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Capstar Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 26th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Capstar Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CSTR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Capstar Financial from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capstar Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.

CSTR opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $229.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.72. Capstar Financial has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $17.48.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 16.15%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 28.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Capstar Financial by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Capstar Financial by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Capstar Financial by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 13,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is 15.27%.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

