City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of City in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.87. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for City’s FY2021 earnings at $4.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Get City alerts:

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.36. City had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 13.13%.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CHCO. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on City in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded City from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of City from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $58.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.64. City has a 1 year low of $53.06 and a 1 year high of $83.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.44.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in City by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 17,002 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of City by 13.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after buying an additional 6,646 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in City during the first quarter worth about $52,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in City by 13.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in City by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.76%.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.