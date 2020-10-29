Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Raised by Analyst

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Moelis & Company in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the asset manager will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.46. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MC. ValuEngine upgraded Moelis & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. UBS Group raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Moelis & Company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Moelis & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.70.

Moelis & Company stock opened at $36.56 on Wednesday. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $42.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.58 and a 200 day moving average of $32.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.40.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.57 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 27.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.382 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 52.04%.

In other news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,166. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,349,050 over the last 90 days. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,801,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $180,779,000 after acquiring an additional 48,212 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,232,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $163,041,000 after buying an additional 400,718 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,731,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $116,275,000 after buying an additional 422,421 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,878,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,525,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 261.6% in the 2nd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,590,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,615 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

