Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Exfo in a report released on Monday, October 26th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock.

Get Exfo alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EXFO. TD Securities increased their target price on Exfo from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exfo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Exfo in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Exfo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Exfo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.71.

NASDAQ:EXFO opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.14. Exfo has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $4.95. The stock has a market cap of $148.53 million, a PE ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Exfo had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXFO. RBF Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exfo by 282.4% in the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 38,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 28,270 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Exfo by 36.4% in the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 140,188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 37,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Exfo by 15.8% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 391,382 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 53,412 shares during the last quarter. 10.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exfo

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Exfo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exfo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.