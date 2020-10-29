M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.25 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for M&T Bank in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.71 EPS.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.14. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 22.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.50 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research cut M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $148.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.73.

Shares of MTB opened at $96.78 on Wednesday. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $85.09 and a 1-year high of $174.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $89,694.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 355.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 12.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,397,000 after purchasing an additional 24,818 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in M&T Bank by 8.5% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 103,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,669,000 after purchasing an additional 8,086 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 28.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 828.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 64,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after buying an additional 57,858 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.