Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Shore Bancshares in a report released on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the bank will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.18. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Shore Bancshares’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 8.53%.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shore Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of SHBI stock opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.15. The company has a market cap of $131.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.70. Shore Bancshares has a 12-month low of $7.63 and a 12-month high of $17.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Shore Bancshares during the second quarter worth $30,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Shore Bancshares by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shore Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.