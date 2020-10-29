Beeks Trading Co. Ltd. (BKS.L) (LON:BKS) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Beeks Trading Co. Ltd. (BKS.L) (LON:BKS)’s share price shot up 7.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 107.50 ($1.40) and last traded at GBX 103.40 ($1.35). 111,419 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 54,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96.50 ($1.26).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Beeks Trading Co. Ltd. (BKS.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target for the company.

The company has a market cap of $46.11 million and a PE ratio of 94.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 93.31 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 93.05.

Beeks Trading Co. Ltd. (BKS.L) (LON:BKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The company reported GBX 2.52 ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) by GBX 0.62 ($0.01).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.15 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st.

About Beeks Trading Co. Ltd. (BKS.L) (LON:BKS)

Beeks Trading Corporation Ltd. provides virtual private server and infrastructure solutions for traders and broker partners worldwide. The company also offers co-location services; dedicated server packages; and server installation services. In addition, it provides institutional venue connections and retail broker connections through its Equinix platform; and Beeks Marketplace, a cloud-based portal that enables real-time connectivity to various exchanges, data feeds, trading tools, and news services for institutional traders, proprietary trading firms, brokers, wealth managers, and high-end retail traders.

