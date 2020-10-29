Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) Lifted by KeyCorp

Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Tapestry in a report released on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp analyst M. Degulis now forecasts that the luxury accessories retailer will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.18. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tapestry’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC increased their price target on Tapestry from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Tapestry from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Tapestry in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.55.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $21.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of -9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.14. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $30.40.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.30. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 13.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share.

In other Tapestry news, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 12,980 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $198,204.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,454.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Tapestry by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,550,318 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $379,148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136,901 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the second quarter valued at $16,866,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 108.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,702,406 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $22,267,000 after acquiring an additional 884,749 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 3,492,146 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $46,375,000 after acquiring an additional 826,377 shares during the period. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its position in Tapestry by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,312,884 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $17,435,000 after purchasing an additional 633,314 shares during the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

