iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJG) Stock Price Down 2.2%

iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJG)’s stock price dropped 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $47.08 and last traded at $47.08. Approximately 1,169 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 3,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.16.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.45 and its 200 day moving average is $41.49.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN stock. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC raised its holdings in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJG) by 43.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,362 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC owned about 11.08% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

