iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJG) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJG)’s stock price dropped 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $47.08 and last traded at $47.08. Approximately 1,169 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 3,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.16.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.45 and its 200 day moving average is $41.49.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN stock. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC raised its holdings in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJG) by 43.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,362 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC owned about 11.08% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Critical Survey: Crawford United versus Its Rivals
Critical Survey: Crawford United versus Its Rivals
Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share
Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share
Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for CF Bankshares Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler
Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for CF Bankshares Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler
Brokerages Anticipate Cronos Group Inc. Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.83 Million
Brokerages Anticipate Cronos Group Inc. Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.83 Million
Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. Cut by Analyst
Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. Cut by Analyst
Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Citizens & Northern Co. Lifted by Piper Sandler
Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Citizens & Northern Co. Lifted by Piper Sandler


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report