SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of SLM in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 27th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.72. Wedbush also issued estimates for SLM’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SLM. Zacks Investment Research lowered SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SLM from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded SLM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SLM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

SLM stock opened at $9.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. SLM has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.63.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. SLM had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 23.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in SLM in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in SLM by 554.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 9,802 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in SLM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

