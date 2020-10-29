Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on The Simply Good Foods Company’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SMPL)

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) – Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Simply Good Foods in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 27th. Seaport Global Securities analyst E. Larson now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for The Simply Good Foods’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SMPL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet raised shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $18.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.27 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.95 and a 200 day moving average of $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The Simply Good Foods has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $28.95.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $222.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.93 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Simply Good Foods during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 35.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 10,436 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 29.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 59,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 13,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 57.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 275,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 100,599 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, and Atkins Endulge brand names. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

